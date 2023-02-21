© Philippine Army



As of 21 February, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported over 300 incidents of flooding and over 30 landslides across 22 provinces in 8 regions since 13 February 2023. Most of the incidents occurred in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Capiz, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga Del Norte, Davao Oriental, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Agusan Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte and Butuan City.Over 90,000 people have been affected, including 20,687 in Butuan City, 28,278 in Davao Oriental Province and 21,037 in Agusan Del Sur province. NDRRMC reported 118 homes were damaged and 20 destroyed. Over 32,000 people have been displaced.One person died in floodwaters in Siayan in Zamboanga Del Norte. Another person died after being swept away by floods in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.