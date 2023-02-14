Residents across the north of New Zealand are bracing for a rough night as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes the country with torrential rains and winds.while hundreds of flights have been cancelled.A state of emergency has been declared in nine regions -The storm was expected to peak on Monday night with the deluge to continue until Tuesday.In New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, authorities earlier evacuated people from 50 homes around a 30m-high tower that was in danger of collapse, local media reported.Dozens of evacuation centres have also been set up in the city.Emergency services have also reported people trapped by the rising waters - including a family stranded on a flooded highway. Authorities say they've received more than 100 calls for help since Sunday.Cyclone Gabrielle is hitting New Zealand's north just weeks after Auckland and surrounding areas endured record rainfall and flooding which killed four people.New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was among those stranded in the northern city on Monday after flights to the capital Wellington, and elsewhere, were cancelled."Extreme weather event has come on the back of extreme weather event," he said. "Things are likely to get worse before they get better."He announced a NZ$11.5m (£6m; US$7.3m) aid package on Monday.Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty said the government was considering declaring a national state of emergency for only the third time in the country's history.A state of emergency has already been declared in five northern regions. The declaration gives local authorities greater power to respond to dangerous situations and allows them to restrict travel and provide aid.Mr McAnulty had warned Monday would be a "critical day" due to the "highly dangerous" combination of high winds and heavy rain.For homes left without power, the minister warned it could also take days to restore the power grid as the bad weather made it "unsafe" to work on the network.Weather officials had earlier downgraded Gabrielle's intensity, but the Metservice in its latest update on Monday said it would still bring "significant heavy rain and potentially damaging winds".Although the cyclone has yet to make landfall, it has already toppled trees, damaged roads and downed power lines.Many schools and local government facilities across Auckland and the North Island have closed and people are being asked not to travel before Tuesday.Normal services are expected to resume Tuesday, with the national carrier adding 11 extra domestic flights to its schedule to help with recovery efforts.