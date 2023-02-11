© AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis



COVID-19 vaccines are now included among the routine shots recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for children, adolescents and adults.The vaccine schedule is an important resource for physicians, especially pediatricians, that can help guide them on when it's best to administer certain vaccines.Children 5 to 11 years old should receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine followed by a bivalent shot.Children 12 years and older should get either two doses of the Moderna, Pfizer or Novavax vaccine followed by a bivalent boosterNearly 85 percent of adults in the U.S. have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the CDC, but only about a third have received a bivalent booster.The recommendations were first made by a CDC advisory panel in October. Panel members at the time said that since the coronavirus is not going away, it makes sense to recommend children get vaccinated.