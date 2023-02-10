Storms and heavy rain affected the city of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, and surrounding areas of Maputo Province on 08 February 2023.Local media reported that heavy rain caused flooding in the city of Maputo, the suburb of Matola, and the nearby Boane District in Maputo Province. Roads have been cut and houses damaged. A collision between a train and road vehicle in Matola municipality was blamed on poor visibility and severe weather. Heavy rain caused several houses to partially collapse in the Ferroviário neighbourhood of Maputo city.Quoting sources from the country's National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD),It is thought the victim was electrocuted after power cables came into contact with flood water.More flooding is expected in Maputo Province as water from flooded rivers in South Africa and Eswatini makes its way downstream.On 09 February, Aguas do Sul, the government agency responsible for operating dams in the country, said it started to increase discharges at the Pequenos Libombos dam, situated near Muguene.The agency said heavy rainfall in South Africa, Eswatini and Mozambique had increased flows of the Maputo, Umbelizi and Incomati rivers. Aguas do Sul saidto 09 February, while Goba in Maputo Province recorded 98.5mm of rain and Calichane, also in Maputo Province, saw 165.6mm.