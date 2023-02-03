© Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev



Moscow is locked in a geopolitical struggle against Washington and the crisis in Ukraine is at the forefront, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The diplomat added that Western nations are not keen for hostilities to end.Lavrov made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with Russian state media on Thursday, in which he also accused the US of stripping the EU of any semblance of independence.Here are some of the key comments from Lavrov's TV appearance.Western nations want to cripple Russia with sanctions to bring about a "decade of regression," Lavrov stated, referring to the words of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen."We are in the center of a geopolitical battle. There is no doubt about it," the foreign minister said.Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are "heroes" whose "deeds areadded Lavrov., the diplomat argued. The kind of "democracy" they advocate boils down to "a right for them to impose on others what democracy should look like," Lavrov said.The Russian foreign minister argued that Washington pressures other nations to do its bidding, offering no benefits for compliance and threatening punishment to any dissenters. He called the approach "the pinnacle of pragmatism, but also cynicism."The core of US foreign policy is American exceptionalism and Washington's belief in its "infallibility and superiority," according to Lavrov.The conflict in Ukraine continues to rage because Western nations, led by the US, refuse to stop "until they conclude that they have eliminated threats to their hegemony," Lavrov insisted. According to the leading Russian diplomat, Kiev has been barred by the West from seeking peace with Moscow.Nobody scolded him when he... claimed that he doesn't understand who makes decisions in Russia and who he should talk to.", Lavrov suggested.Lavrov was asked which nation could next be turned into an "anti-Russia" - a term that the Russian leadership has used to describe Ukraine in its current state. The Russian minister saidcould be cast in that role due to the personality of its president, Maia Sandu.argued the diplomat.Georgia fitted the description under former President Mikhail Saakashvili, Lavrov said, but he added that the current government in Tbilisi has put national interest first.Russia did not have and does not have any intention to ask its allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for military assistance in Ukraine, Lavrov stated, referring to the regional defense group of which Russia is a member."We have everything we need to achieve the goals of the special military operation, to end this war, which the West started through the Kiev regime after the [2014] coup [in Ukraine]," he stressed.LavrovBoth Moscow and Beijing simply want to pursue national development "within the framework of existing norms of international trade."the diplomat assessed. According to Lavrov, this is why the US is reneging on the economic principles that it spread across the world and benefited from in the past.In Moscow's eyes,, he explained., but it is moving in that direction, Lavrov predicted.