Serbia will maintain its militarily neutral status and will not seek to join the US-led NATO alliance, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday. He made the remarks during a special parliamentary session debating negotiations regarding Serbia's breakaway region of Kosovo and the Western-designed reconciliation plan.However, the president, Vucic added."EU membership is of vital interest for us.A proposed agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, which was presented late last year, envisions the expedition of Serbia's EU membership process in exchange for de facto recognition of the region's independence by Belgrade. Serbia would be required to accept the breakaway province's membership of international organizations such as the UN, EU and NATO.So far, Belgrade has resisted the deal but the West continues to apply pressure. Last week, Vucic said the agreement "hardly contains anything we would be happy about," lamenting the unwillingness of the West to seek compromise. At the same time, he said Belgrade's refusal would result in the EU halting all integration processes, reimposing a visa regime, stopping all new investments, and withdrawing all current ones.Washington and many of its allies recognized Kosovo as a sovereign state after its parliament voted to declare formal independence in 2008, but Belgrade itself and nations including Russia and China did not.