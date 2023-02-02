Society's Child
Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested 'free-for-all': employee
New York Post
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 15:06 UTC
Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away "tons" of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy.
"Chaos, total chaos," Rodriguez told "Fox & Friends" when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. "There's no accountability.
"There is no daily supervision to show these people that ... 'You don't destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not your home.'
"[The employees] endure a lot of disrespect from the migrants, and there [are] some nice migrants, but there's too much alcohol, too much drugs and too much violence, and you have teenagers ... going into the staircases and making out like it's Lover's Lane," Rodriguez said. "This is a free-for-all.
The hotel, which was converted to house the sudden flood of migrants into the city, is just blocks away from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen, where dozens of asylum seekers have been camped out for several days protesting their relocation to new accommodations in Brooklyn.
Rodriguez, who is a runner at Row NYC, said the hotel workers have been the ones who end up paying the price amid the anarchy. He said he was forced to go on disability after he was injured trying to deliver a refrigerator through a "cluttered" room.
Rodriguez told Fox that the hotel is making more money from the city than it would if it hosted guests.
Row NYC did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.
Over 43,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since the spring, with some 26,000 housed in the city's hotels, according to Mayor Eric Adams' office.
At a visit to the southern border earlier this month, Adams said migrants should be warned there's "no more room" for them in New York as the price tag of the crisis reached an estimated $2 billion.
"In New York, you go there, you're going to be living in congregate settings, that there is no more room in New York. That should be coordinated by our national government," he told reporters.
The 50 or so protesters outside the Watson Hotel, who are all single men, are understandably upset that they are being upended from the three-star hotel where they were no more than two to a room for hangar-like conditions at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.
President Biden, who visited the Manhattan side of the Hudson River Tunnel project in Chelsea, declined to visit the protesters as they huddled under blankets outside the 57th Street hotel, joined by activists.
Adams has publicly pleaded with the White House to provide $1 billion in emergency migrant aid and has described the situation as a "disaster."
He was scheduled to take a tour of the project with Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul, but the tour was canceled when Biden arrived too close to the start of the event, sources told The Post.
Adams did have an opportunity to speak with Biden "privately" afterward, a City Hall source said. The mayor told the president, "I want to talk to you about the asylum seeker situation" and they agreed to set up a time at a later date, the source added.
The massive shelter in Brooklyn, designed to house 1,000 people, has been lined with hundreds of cots next to each other, covered by a green blanket and featuring a single white pillow, according to footage provided to The Post on Monday.
Many migrants have griped about the lack of heat and privacy in the facility and its relative remoteness from life in the city, as there are no subway connections.
Take that money and send the illegal immigrants back where they came from. That mess was -is- done on purpose and who does that help exactly ? Who profits from that idiocy ?