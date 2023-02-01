© Matthew Horwood/Getty Images



Figures from the retail analysts Kantar showed grocery price inflation in the UK hit a fresh record high of 16.7% in the four weeks to 22 January,The figure was. The latest increase will take the average annual food shopping bill to £5,504, up £788.The monthly report also showed that no- and low-alcohol beer sales volumes rose 3% year on year, as many people embraced dry January. Veganuary also made an impact, as sales of supermarket own-label ranges labelled as plant-based or vegan jumped by 21%.Grocery sales overall rose 5.7% year on year during the four-week period, and by 7.6% over the 12 weeks to 22 January.Fraser McKevitt, the head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: "Late last year, we saw the rate of grocery price inflation dip slightly, but that small sign of relief for consumers has been short-lived. Households will now face an extra £788 on their annual shopping bills iAmid record inflation, supermarkets have expanded their own-label ranges to offer customers value. Sales of own-label products grew by 9.3% in January, while branded alternatives were up only 1%.McKevitt said: "Across the market the move is towards everyday low pricing, with many supermarkets offering price matching and using their loyalty schemes to help shoppers save. As a result of this push, the proportion ofthis month, exaggerating the usual post-Christmas drop-off in deals."The German discounter Aldi was the fastest growing grocer for the fourth month in a row, with sales 26.9% higher year on year, giving it a 9.2% slice of the market. Lidl's sales jumped by 24.1%, putting its market share at 7.1%. Their bigger rivals Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda increased their sales by about 6%, while Morrisons sales dropped 1.9%.