Earth Changes
3-meter-high flood submerges Indonesia's North Sulawesi, almost 18 inches of rain in 48 hours - 5 killed (UPDATE)
Macaubusiness.com
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 13:09 UTC
"Heavy rains in several areas of Manado City have caused the Tondano River to overflow, and flooding cannot be avoided," said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.
At least five sub-districts have been flooded, and 33 houses in six sub-districts have experienced landslides, as the authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground.
The evacuation is still ongoing, and officers are preparing a variety of needs for evacuation posts.
Manado City faces a medium to high risk of ground movement in January, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. On the other hand, rain accompanied by lightning will continue to flush the area until Saturday, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
Quote of the Day
Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak; and that it is doing God's service when it is violating all his laws.
Comment: Update January 30
