Ministers were today begged not to reintroduce any Covid-era restrictions amid claims face mask and work from home guidance could be adopted to stop the NHS from meltdown.Hospitals are buckling under winter demand, soaring rates of flu, staff shortages and bed-blockers. Covid's resurgence and the emergence of the XBB.1.5 'Kraken' variant could cause even more chaos.Health chiefs and scientists have already advised adults and pupils to stay at home if they are unwell and to wear masks if they must venture outside when sick. They also called for the booster rollout to be widened in a bid to protect the NHS.Critics have, however, hit out at the response,Others said such measures could leave Britons 'more vulnerable' to the virus and flu.Official sources have suggested that the Government could issue fresh advice for the public to wear face masks on public transport and work from home, if the NHS situation gets worse.A 'well-placed' source told the i [news] that there is a 'list of potential measures' under consideration.They said: 'Softer, less intrusive measures could soon be introduced if the NHS is at risk of collapse.'While the guidance is for people who are ill to wear face masks if they leave their homes already, it may well be that the wearing of a mask could again be the guidance for all those using public transport.'A separate government source told the newspaper: 'We're not there yet, but guidance for everyone, ill or not, to wear face masks on public transport'It would also make perfect sense to ask people who can work from home to do so if the NHS need us all to support them through this busy period of the year.'A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said:The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) this weekIt also said children who are unwell and have a fever — classed as 38C or more — should stay at home until they feel better.The advice was backed by Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who previously advocated against Covid restrictions. He said yesterday that it would be 'very sensible' for people who have Covid or flu to wear a mask.And some experts have warned that a Covid-esque response can't be brought back every winter.Professor David Livermore, a microbiologist at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that the public is more vulnerable to viruses due to prior Covid restrictions and it is a 'period we have to pass through'.'Hiding away again will only delay our immune recovery and make it harder,' he said.'Nor is there good reason to reinstate other restrictions, such as social distancing and WFH.'A large part of our present problems is that, through two years of restrictions, we lost our natural equilibrium — of repeated asymptomatic infection and re-boosted immunity — with other pathogens, such as flu, RSV and even Strep A.'Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, told MailOnline that staying at home when ill and infectious is 'always good advice'.'Rather than demanding behavioural change of the whole population, we should ask why it is only the UK, of the all major economies, that has a healthcare system that collapses every winter and barely functions the rest of the year.'The NHS is not the envy of the world. It is a national embarrassment, burning our money and incapable of reform.'However, some scientists are already urging Britons to follow restrictions similar to those brought in during the pandemic in a bid to lower pressure on the over-stretched health service, warning that the UK has 'sleepwalked into another avoidable crisis'.Professor Sam Wilson, a virologist at the University of Glasgow, said 'taking familiar Covid precautions' will help limit the spread of Covid.He told The Guardian : 'Regardless of the impact of a new variant, the NHS is already under tremendous pressure from a cocktail of different viruses this winter.'Where it is possible, taking voluntary steps to reduce transmission — reducing contacts, wearing high-quality masks in crowded indoor spaces, and isolating if you have symptoms — will help reduce the pressure on the NHS.'Dr Stephen Griffin, an infectious disease expert at the University of Leeds, told MailOnline that he 'fully endorses' limiting contacts.He said: 'I would advise people to limit contacts wherever possible, working from home if possible, and not mixing at all if feeling unwell.'Naturally, not everyone can afford to due a lack of support for isolation at present.'Testing is ideal if you can access them, which is more and more difficult nowadays as well.'In areas that are poorly ventilated, including most public transport, a well fitted filtering mask is the best protection for you, and for others.'Dr Griffin said that Omicron variant XBB.1.5, which is fuelling a surge in cases in the US and was behind at least one in 25 UK Covid cases in the week before Christmas, is 'both highly antibody evasive and more highly transmissible'.He added: 'It is growing quickly as a result, but we already have high prevalence from existing viruses which, combined with resurgent influenza, is putting incredible strain on the NHS.'These pressures are exposing the brittleness of the NHS infrastructure caused by 12 years of under resourcing.'We have yet again sleepwalked into another avoidable crisis.'It pains me that the Government are able to accept this, or even pretend that this constitutes "living with" Covid, or any other disease.'Professor Martin McKee, president at the British Medical Association and public health expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told MailOnline: 'When the NHS is facing unprecedented pressure from respiratory infections, anything we can do to reduce them makes even more sense than normal.'Professor Karl Friston, scientific director at the Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging, told MailOnline that it is 'sensible' to self-isolate and wear masks when unwell or if there is a high risk of transmission.He noted that the number of contacts people have per day is still 15 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels. 'As a population, we are more aware of the dangers of unmitigated viral spread — and how to respond sensibly,' Professor Friston added.The NHS crisis has seen patients face record delays in A&E this winter, with some reporting waits of up to four days for a bed, while others are treated in cupboards, corridors, meeting rooms and even outside hospitals.Doctors have described 'Dickensian overcrowding' in emergency departments, with some staff being forced to ask seriously ill patients to monitor their own vital signs.Last week, one in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed over to A&E teams.In a bid to boost 'atrocious' response times, London Ambulance Service yesterday ordered its teams to leave 999 patients in chairs or trolleys, raising patient safety fears among some medics.Some are considering using 'field hospitals' with tents to cope with the 'unprecedented' influx in patients.Experts have called for the reopening of Nightingale hospitals, which are staffed by the Army and built during the pandemic but saw little use, to prop up the ailing health service.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said up to 500 patients could be dying each week due to delays in emergency care.NHS chiefs have warned the crisis could continue until Easter.It is also battling a 'twindemic' of flu and Covid, with an average of 3,746 flu patients in hospital each day last week — up seven-fold in one month. Around 8,600 Covid patients were taking up beds on December 21, up 84 per cent on last month. Health chiefs warned today that flu and virus cases are expected to keep rising throughout January.Further adding to the crisis is the fact that 12,000 hospital beds were taken up by 'bed-blockers' in the last week.Demand for A&E has also skyrocketed because of difficulties accessing GPs. One in five patients unable to get an in-person appointment in December turned up at hospitals instead, according to polling by the Liberal Democrats.On top of these pressures, experts have warned that the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 is set to pile further demand on the health service.The strain has gained mutations which helps it to bypass Covid-fighting antibodies generated in response to vaccination or previous infection.Figures from the Sanger Institute, one of the country's largest Covid surveillance centres, suggests at least 4 per cent of cases in England in the week to December 17 were caused by XBB.1.5.The situation saw Labour MP Rachael Maskell yesterday call for compulsory isolation for those infected with Covid, saying 'we need' those with the virus to stay at home.Ms Maskell also called for arrivals from China, which is battling its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began, to isolate in the UK if they are infected.Ms Maskell told MailOnline that as well as obliging arrivals from China to quarantine if they test positive, there needed to be a 'discussion' about bringing back more widespread isolation.Isolation for those infected with Covid was ditched under the Government's 'Living with Covid' plan, which sets out actions people can take to reduce the risk of catching the virus and spreading it to others.But the guidance still advises people who have symptoms of a respiratory infection and a fever to 'try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people'.The plan also urges people to get vaccinated and keep up-to-date with the booster doses they are eligible for, as well as ventilate rooms, such as by opening windows and vents.Britons should also wear masks when in close contact with someone at-risk from Covid and in crowded public spaces with infections are high, the guidance states.