Pfizer's Not-so-Independent Safety Monitoring Board

What German Autopsy Data Have Revealed

The presence of "highly unusual tissue inflammation" in people who died shortly after getting the jab. As noted by the author, "Pathologists had not observed this phenomena before the COVID-19 vaccines, and they suspected this inflammation would be fatal."

The presence of COVID spike protein in the tissues of the deceased, whereas another key part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was absent. This suggests the actual virus was not part of the problem; the only possible source of the spike protein was the jab.

German Insurance Provider Data Show Rise in Doctor's Visits

"This concerning safety signal prompted ... the AfD [Alternative for Germany, a conservative political party] ... to file the German equivalent of FOIA [Freedom of Information Act request] for the rest of the insurance data ...

Recently AfD obtained AOK Sachsen-Anhalt's data, which once analyzed, demonstrated that many of the conditions we associate with COVID-19 injuries noticeably increased when the vaccination campaign initiated ... [C]onditions which rose five-fold or more were:"

"AfD also submitted a FOIA request to KBV, the association which represents all physicians who receive insurance in Germany and thus the largest insurance dataset available."

Largest Insurance Dataset Reveal Rise in Sudden Deaths

"... one way that individuals have analyzed the unusual changes in health following the vaccination campaigns has been to assess how far they fall outside of the expected range of variation ...

I did a quick calculation for the above graph and found that 2021's increase from 2016-2020 was 37.7σ [sigma], while 2022's was 41.0σ. This is quite a big deal (the rarity of an event happening by chance increases exponentially as the σ increases).

For context, a 7σ event has a 1/390,632,286,180 chance of spontaneously occurring (it is thought to occur once in a billion years) ... (I was not able to find a reference on the probabilities for the even higher σ events observed here).

Given these numbers, it is very difficult to argue that these events were not caused by something. In this regard, we are also quite fortunate that while the vaccines were rushed to the market over a period of time far too short to establish safety, that process still took a year.



Because of this lag, it is possible to refute the commonly cited argument that these changes were due to COVID-19 or the lockdowns, as these only occurred in 2020 ..."

Dramatic Rise in Heart-Related Fatalities

Data Analyst Calls for Immediate End to COVID Jabs

Autopsies on all who died suddenly to determine what the massive increase is due to

Mandatory recording of the COVID jab status of all deceased individuals, and the brand used, and regular publication of these data

Immediate evaluation of the KBV data by German health authorities

Informing all doctors and the population at large about the increase in diseases being reported post-jab

Regular publication of KB e V data linked with COVID jab data held by the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the Robert Koch Institute (Germany's public health institute)

The Shots Also Have Negative Effectiveness

"If you've been vaccinated, and feel like you've been getting sick more often than your unvaccinated friends, your impression is correct ... The only rational, scientific, ethical, and moral response is to #StoptheShotsNow for everyone under 50 who is healthy. Anything less is profiteering, politics, or personal failure. Or assault and/or homicide if you're a doctor."

Florida Governor Calls for Grand Jury Investigation

"The pharmaceutical industry and the FDA have refused to release patient-level data for independent researchers.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna have received FDA approval for pediatric and adult patients and continue to be marketed as safe and effective, even though the vaccines do not prevent transmission and adverse events have been minimized and disregarded by the Biden Administration and Big Pharma.

In response, Governor DeSantis has filed a petition to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate crimes and wrongs in Florida related to the COVID-19 vaccines and further recommend enforcement methods."

Florida Establishes Independent Public Health Committee

"The Biden Administration and pharmaceutical corporations continue to push widespread distribution of mRNA vaccines on the public, including children as young as 6 months old, through relentless propaganda while ignoring real-life adverse events.



At today's roundtable the Governor and health experts discussed data covering serious adverse events. These risks include coagulation disorders, acute cardiac injuries, Bell's palsy, encephalitis, appendicitis, and shingles.

'Health care professionals should always communicate the risks of a medical intervention to their patients in a manner that is clinically appropriate and meets standards of ethical practice. President Biden and Big Pharma have completely prevented that from happening - it is wrong,' said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

'With these new actions, we will shed light on the forces that have obscured truthful communication about the COVID-19 vaccines.'"

Contrary to the official narrative (and hence popular belief), the COVID shots have no demonstrated safety. In Episode 298 of The Highwire, Del Bigtree interviews attorney Aaron Siri about the various lawsuits his firm has brought to reverse COVID jab mandates.Siri describes a recent deposition of Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a world-leading vaccinologist who sat on Pfizer's data safety monitoring board (DSMB). This five-member committee oversaw the safety of Pfizer's jab. A DSMB is supposed to be an independent group of experts, whose responsibility it is to monitor patient safety and treatment efficacy data while a clinical trial is ongoing.As noted by Siri in the deposition, since the DSMB is supposed to be independent, it's crucially important that all the members of that board have no potential conflicts of interest and are in fact truly independent of the drug company whose product they're evaluating.In the case of Edwards, she was a paid adviser to Pfizer before she was hired (by Pfizer) to be on the DSMB for their COVID jab. According to Edwards, this fact is irrelevant, because that prior relationship did not influence the work she did on the board."I say what I believe based on my expertise," she told Siri. "So, you don't think financial incentive can sway people's judgment at all?" Siri asked. "It does not sway my judgment, Sir," she replied. "Then why have an independent DSMB?" Siri asked. "Why doesn't Pfizer just have some of its employees on it?""Because we are independent; we are independent from Pfizer in this assessment," she replied.Another noteworthy tidbit from that deposition was Edwards' comment that she reviewed "lots of reactions and adverse events" from the COVID jab trial. Yet the public has continuously been told there are no bad reactions. So, what was she looking at?Of course, we know at least some of what she was looking at. Pfizer trial documentshave been released showing the company amassed nine single-spaced pages' worth of "adverse events of special interest" (see pages 30 through 38), including 1,223 events with fatal outcomes between December 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 alone.Why didn't any of these issues concern the DSMB? Was it because there really was no independent DSMB?In a mid-December 2022 Substack article, the anonymous writer who goes by the moniker "A Midwestern Doctor" reviewed German autopsy data, which demonstrate:The most recent and "most definitive" study on this subject, according to A Midwestern Doctor, examined 35 people who died within 20 days of getting the COVID jab. After thorough autopsy examination, 10 of the deceased were determined to have died from causes other than the jab.Among the remaining 25, most died from causes that, in general, have frequently been linked to vaccination. Five died from myocarditis, which could potentially be linked to the shot. In three of those five cases, the COVID jab was determined to be the definitive cause of the myocarditis that led to their death.A Midwestern Doctor also cites data from the German health insurance provider, BKK, which covers about 10.9 million Germans. One of the BKK board members, Andreas Shöfbeck, discovered concerning trends in their data, which he sent to the Paul-Ehrlich Institut, an agency of the German Federal Ministry of Health.The BKK dataset showed 2.05% of COVID jab recipients sought medical care after their jab. A Midwestern Doctor continues:The larger statutory health insurance dataset from KBV, which encompasses 72 million Germans, show massive increases in sudden and unexpected deaths after the COVID jabs rolled out.The following graph is from a press conference presentation by data analyst Tom Lausen (see video below; it's in German, but you can enable English subtitles).No mainstream media attended the press conference.As noted by A Midwestern Doctor:Lausen also presented a graph for German fatalities per quarter involving cardiac problems.These six death certificate codes all correspond to "sudden deaths" with cardiac cause.Some have argued that since few shots were given in early 2021, heart-related deaths would not have increased until the second quarter if there was a correlation between the two.In the conclusion of his presentation, Lausen calls for the immediate suspension of the COVID jabs until correlation between the shots and death can be conclusively ruled out. He also calls for:In addition to not being safe, by any standard, the COVID shots are also negatively effective, meaning after 90 days, both Moderna's and Pfizer's shots make you more susceptible to COVID.As noted in a series of Twitter posts by Chris Martenson Ph.D.:I've reviewed data on side effects and excess mortality in the U.S. in several previous articles, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently did what many of us have been calling for in light of those data.December 13, 2022, he petitioned the Florida Supreme Court for a statewide grand jury investigation of crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 jabs.According to the governor's press release:DeSantis is also implementing autopsy surveillance of post-jab sudden deaths, and has established a Public Health Integrity Committee, an independent group of expert researchers "charged with assessing federal decisions, recommendations, and guidance related to public health and health care ... to ensure that Florida's public health policies are tailored for Florida's communities and priorities."The Committee, which will be overseen by Florida surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo, consists of the following members:As noted in the governor's press release: