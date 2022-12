© Al Drago/AFP/GettyImages

"Allowing a small set of people who behave horribly to dominate the platform is Facebook's choice, not an inevitability. If each of Facebook's 15,000 U.S. moderators aggressively reviewed several dozen of the most active users and permanently removed those guilty of repeated violations, abuse on Facebook would drop drastically within days."

"Groups like the Arabella network weaponize charitable laws and tax exemption to aid Democratic electoral victories, bypassing the IRS prohibition on electioneering."

"Nonprofits pour hundreds of millions of dollars into voter registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) campaigns which microtarget likely Democratic voters. The Arabella nonprofits are a massive funnel to shift those millions from foundations and mega-donors to these professional activists."

"a distributed national network of organizers, researchers and disinformation experts disrupting online racialized disinformation infrastructure and campaigns that deliberately target Black, Latinx, Asian American/Pacific Islander and other communities of color."

Several funds managed by Arabella Advisors, a Democrat-linked consultant firm, are quietly bankrolling research by universities and non-profits into how online "misinformation" and "disinformation" spreads, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation review of the networks' grants.run by former Bill Clinton official Eric Kessler manages certain administrative, legal and philanthropic functions of several non-profits including the Sixteen Thirty Fund North Fund and New Venture Fund which donate to a variety of left-leaning groups, causes and Democratic candidates, according to tax filings and statements on the funds' and Arabella's websites. Several funds within the network are also sponsoring research into the effects of, and how best to mitigate, misinformation and disinformation, according to a DCNF review of public grants.Many of the Arabella-funded research projectswith several projects recommending solutions to mitigate the spread of misinformation, project in March calledat the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, led by the center's research director Joan Donovan, that sought to study the impacts of online misinformation, particularly on "vulnerable communities," according to the project's description. The project included a workshop featuring several panels on different topics related to the alleged impacts of misinformation.A presentation titled "What Is Driving Conservativism's Post-Democratic Turn in America?" by Steven Feldstein at the Carnegie Council ostensibly examined the impact of misinformation on the perceived "anti-democratic" attitudes espoused by conservatives in the U.S., according to the workshop agenda.the presentation's description read,One panel entirely focused on strategies for "misinformation mitigation," with presentations from researchers at theandamong other places, according to the workshop agenda. The strategies includedAnother presentation sought to figure outat "the industry or policy level," according to the workshop agenda.The Shorenstein Center did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.In addition,provided a grant for a 2021 research project , performed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Texas at Austin and the University College London, that explored methods for mitigating misinformation byaccording to the project's acknowledgements. The project cited the "spread of misinformation" as "one of the leading threats to democracy, public health, and the global economy."Arabella Advisors and the New Venture Fund did not respond to the DCNF's request for comment.another Arabella-managed philanthropic organization, sponsored a research project, the results of which were published in The Atlantic, thatThe paper cited examples of spreaders of misinformation, includingwho uses "'gay' as a slur and declares that black neighborhoods are always 'SHITHOLES,'" anda woman who criticizes the "plandemic."The article's authors appeared to suggestas the most effective means of curbing misinformation. The article reads:The Hopewell Fund told the DCNF that the project was part of a "program focused on supporting researchers studying misinformation and accountability on the social web."While the explicitly donates to Democratic political action committees (PACs) and candidates, according to an OpenSecrets review of its campaign spending, the according to The New York Times.a conservative watchdog group researching liberal financial influence, told the DCNF:sponsored both the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, the NYT reported , which spent almost $150 million together preceding the 2020 election in "get-out-the-vote" efforts targeting demographics that lean Democratic; the fund also bankrolled a Democrat-aligned legal group,The New Venture Fund also set up theaccording to a memo obtained by CRC,The fund distributed grants that were partly intended to "prepare journalists and civil society organizations with tools to respond to mis/disinformation and cybersecurity issues."Ludwig said:In addition to financial support for academic research, the Arabella network supports several non-profit organizations that conduct research into misinformation and disinformation.For instance, thea grantmaking non-profit that supports a variety of left-wing groups active in the spheres of media and communications, according to the Media Democracy Fund's website. The Media Democracy fund has several wealthy partners , such asThe Media Democracy Fund, according to the group's website, partially sponsored thewhich describes itself asMembers of the league include numerous left-wing and progressive activist organizations, such as Free Press , the Women' March and Ultraviolet Ahead of the 2020 election, the group held numerous webinars, trainings and other educational events with misinformation researchers, in partnership with Joan Donovan of the Shorenstein Center, to train activists to combat perceived misinformation, Protocol reported.The New Venture Fund has also sponsored a fellowship at thewhich was described as "a pilot program to train ethnic media reporters to identify, surface, and analyze instances" of misinformation and other unsavory content, according to the fellowship's description.In addition, the fund donated roughly $25 million to theaccording to tax filings, an organization which also received to administer elections during 2020. The organization trained election workers to spot perceived election misinformation andaccording to a July 2020 manual another Arabella affiliate, is behind a group calledthat, among pro-antitrust activism and support for privacy regulations for tech companies, researches and advocates against online misinformation; Accountable Tech is a registered trade name of the North Fund, according to the North Fund's business filings.citing the threat of misinformation, among other concerns. The North Fund declined to comment to The Washington Free Beacon, who also reported on this link, but said that it "follows all disclosure requirements related to the disclosure of individual donors and grantees."The North Fund did not respond to the DCNF's request for comment.