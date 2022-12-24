Today, just in time for the Big US Freeze comes the soft sell junk science stories suggesting that Global Warming is responsible.
In ten years time, if the world cools, and the thermometer adjustments can't hide the frosts, the snow, and the cherries that don't ripen, don't think for a minute that the climate modeling Gods, the banker cartels, or the Church of Carbon will admit they were wrong. The bait and switch will go where-ever the weather does, and if we get an ice age, well carbon emissions will have caused that too.
The "climate fear" message just needs some tweaking and here it comes: Man-made CO2 warms the air but apparently it also shifts the jet streams which causes all that hot air in the Arctic to rush south and freeze Florida. But in 2008 the climate experts said the opposite. Back then climate change was causing jet streams to move towards the poles, "which fitted the predictions of climate models". See how it works? They can never be wrong.
One day the increased snow will keep the northern reaches permanently iced over, and next thing you know the Little Ice Age is back, and it's all because you didn't catch the bus. Climate change will cause ice ages.
Research suggests all sorts of things to suggestive people:
Scientists say Arctic warming could be to blame for blasts of extreme coldNotice how they start "the data is clear", as if they have any respectable verification of anything at all:
Research suggests that climate change is altering the jet stream, pushing frigid air down to southern climes more frequently. But the scientific jury is still out.
By Scott Dance, The Washington Post
The data is clear: Rising global temperatures mean winters are getting milder, on average, and the sort of record-setting cold that spanned the country Friday is becoming rarer. But at the same time, global warming may be altering atmospheric patterns and pushing harsh outbreaks of polar air to normally moderate climates, according to scientists who are actively debating the link.Because nearly infinite money is thrown at research connecting CO2 to everything on Earth, there will always be one paper published somewhere, sometime, randomly, that suggests a useful "link" or predicted something that happened once. One of these teams is right, but we won't know which one till it happens.
The debate started with a research paper Francis co-authored in 2012. It gets revived whenever an extreme-cold event creates headlines, such as in 2021, when Texas's energy grid was overwhelmed by a storm that killed 246 people.
Francis's research hypothesized that Arctic warming was reducing the contrast between polar and tropical temperatures, weakening the jet stream, a band of strong winds in the upper atmosphere that helps guide weather patterns. A weaker jet stream would allow weather systems to more easily swing from the Arctic down into mid-latitude regions that typically have temperate climates.
Because the climate is a complex phenomenon, this game can go on forever, there will always be another variable to make up explanations with, or to "discover" corrections in the raw data that make it work — no matter what the weather does.
Modern Science is just a fishing industry for post hoc Public Relations excuses for any policy you want.
It's going to be minus 5 C (23F) in Tampa, Florida, and a lot colder in Canada. Best wishes to our friends in the Northern Hemisphere.