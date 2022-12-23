As Alberta remained mired in a December deep freeze on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) revealed"An Arctic air mass continues to bring extremely cold temperatures to Alberta," the weather agency said on its website. "On Dec. 19, temperatures plummeted over the province, leading to many daily minimum temperature records being broken in the evening hours.""The cold will stick around for the entire work week, improving to the -5 to -10 range through the weekend."Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington noted that "it is not totally out of the ordinary to see a lot of weather records broken at once.""We have had similar cases when all of the province was under a heat warning," he said.ECCC noted its summary of broken records should be considered "preliminary or unofficial information" until a final report is completed.The following records were unofficially broken Monday evening:New record of -38.9 COld record of -35.6 C set in 1921Records in this area have been kept since 1887New record of -33.6 COld record of -31.7 C set in 1961Records in this area have been kept since 1961New record of -40.5 COld record of -36.3 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1928New record of -35.8 COld record of -32.0 C set in 1983Records in this area have been kept since 1951New record of -45.4 COld record of -41.1 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1995New record of -34.8 COld record of -33.9 C set in 1921Records in this area have been kept since 1913New record of -40.7 COld record of -38.9 C set in 1921Records in this area have been kept since 1916New record of -31.8 COld record of -26.1 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1994New record of -31.7 COld record of -29.5 C set in 1983Records in this area have been kept since 1893New record of -39.6 COld record of -36.7 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1993New record of -38.7 COld record of -36.8 C set in 1990Records in this area have been kept since 1904New record of -41.0 COld record of -40.0 C set in 1970Records in this area have been kept since 1907New record of -34.3 COld record of -33.3 C set in 1951Records in this area have been kept since 1928New record of -39.6 COld record of -37.0 C set in 1990Records in this area have been kept since 1939New record of -41.8 COld record of -41.1 C set in 1921Records in this area have been kept since 1915New record of -37.8 COld record of -35.3 C set in 1990Records in this area have been kept since 1984New record of -33.1 COld record of -32.8 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1994New record of -41.5 COld record of -40.6 C set in 1921Records in this area have been kept since 1887New record of -42.8 COld record of -34.4 C set in 1998Records in this area have been kept since 1928New record of -34.4 COld record of -34.2 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1961New record of -38.6 COld record of -38.5 C set in 1990Records in this area have been kept since 1907New record of -35.0 COld record of -33.9 C set in 1921Records in this area have been kept since 1913New record of -43.0 COld record of -39.0 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1993Preliminary new record of -48.2 COld record of -39.3 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1995New record of -39.3 COld record of -39.0 C set in 1990Records in this area have been kept since 1912New record of -39.6 COld record of -36.0 C set in 1989Records in this area have been kept since 1923New record of -36.6 COld record of -31.4 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1977New record of -37.1 COld record of -36.1 C set in 1921Records in this area have been kept since 1921New record of -35.8 COld record of -35.1 C set in 2008Records in this area have been kept since 1918New record of -43.2 COld record of -39.5 C set in 1990Records in this area have been kept since 1916