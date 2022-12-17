As reported earlier - On Thursday the National Archives released thousands of the never disclosed JFK documents.
But the FBI-CIA would not allow the release of all of the documents. Around 3% of the JFK documents are still being withheld from release by the government to the public — more than 50 years after the assassination.
What are they hiding?
Tonight Tucker Carlson provided the answer to this question on Thursday night.
Tucker Carlson: "We spoke to someone who has access to these still hidden CIA documents. The person is deeply familiar with what they contain. We asked this person directly, did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President. And here is the reply we received, verbatim, "The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It's a whole different country from what we thought it was. It's all a fake."Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on a source saying the CIA was involved in JFK's assassination on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
On Friday Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to the Tucker Carlson report. Not only was Robert's uncle assassinated but his father was also assassinated while he was running for president.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: "The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA's murder of my uncle was a successful coup d'état from which are democracy has never recovered."
Watch the clip Kennedy references: