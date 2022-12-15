Social Media

Flooding damaged buildings and swept away vehicles in the city of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on 15 December 2022 after 3 months' worth of rain fell in 24 hours.Several buildings were damaged, including a Police Station in Otjomuise and the Wernhill Park shopping centre. Dozens of cars parked in the shopping centre were flooded.Local media reported fast-flowing rivers have caused havoc in the suburbs and informal areas of the city.Videos shared on Social Media showed a man in raging flood waters clinging to a tree. Several vehicles were reported swept away by flooding rivers or trapped in river beds.Earlier heavy rain fell in the ǁKaras Region in the south of the country. The settlement of Aroab recorded 37.6mm of rain between 10 and 11 December, and 31mm of rain between 11 and 12 December.Severe weather has affected areas of the Ohangwena Region in the north of the country. Tragedy struck on 14 December when 5 people died in a burning house in Oneifiyo village, Epembe Constituency. The house caught fire after it was struck by lightning.