The city of Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, is on red alert after more heavy rain and flooding overnight, 12 to 13 December 2022.

The city saw extreme flooding just days ago when Lisbon recorded over 80 mm of rain in 24 hours on 07 December 2022. One person died in a flooded basement home in Algés in the municipality of Oeiras.

More heavy rain struck from 12 December affecting Lisbon District. Several severe weather-related incidents were also reported in the district of Setúbal. The weather station at Tapada da Ajuda in Lisbon recorded 65.6 mm of rain in 3 hours early on 13 December. The city of Almada in Setúbal recorded 59.7 mm of rain in 5 hours.


As of early 13 December, emergency teams were responding to 158 incidents across the Lisbon district, including floods and landslides. The worst affected municipalities are Cascais, Oeiras, Loures, Odivelas, Sintra, Amadora and the city of Lisbon.

Around 20 roads and tunnels in the city of Lisbon have been closed as a result of flooding or as a preventive measure. Civil Protection reported people were rescued or evacuated from flooding in the Campolide neighbourhood.

In a statement early on 13 December, the Lisbon city government (Câmara Municipal de Lisboa - CML), said the city is on Red Alert and urged people to stay at home and avoid commuting.

More heavy rain is forecast across the country.