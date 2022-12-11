The Fuego volcano, one of the three active volcanoes in Guatemala, has erupted again after an increase in its activity during the last few days, as confirmed by the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology of Guatemala (INSIVUMEH)."The Fuego volcano presented an increase in its activity and in recent minutes has entered an eruption phase," it has said through its account on the social network Twitter, before detailing that "in the crater constant weak, moderate and strong explosions are observed."Thus, it has pointed to the existence of "an incandescent source of 400 meters high" and added that "the ash column reaches 5,000 meters above sea level, dispersing 30 kilometers to the west and northwest"."In the Ceniza ravine the lava flow is maintained with a length of 800 meters and in front of it constant avalanches are generated that reach the edge of the vegetation," he explained, while noting that "the eruption is mostly effusive, accompanied by incandescent pulses of the lava source"."This can also generate new lava flows towards more ravines, as well as produce violent explosions loaded with ash and generate pyroclastic flows mainly towards the Ceniza, Las Lajas and Seca ravines, as well as any of the other ravines of the Fuego volcano".Therefore, the agency has stressed that "one should not stay near or within the ravines of the volcano" and has warned that "due to the wind direction ash fall may be recorded northwest of the volcano, in communities in the municipalities of Acatenango, Yepocapa and Patzicia".Guatemalan authorities have not yet commented on possible casualties. In June 2018, a powerful eruption triggered an avalanche that swept through the community of San Miguel Los Lotes and part of a road in the neighboring town of Alotenango, leaving 215 dead and hundreds missing.