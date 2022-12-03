A contractor for an energy company has died after he was attacked by multiple dogs at a home in Greenbank, Queensland.Emergency services were called to a home on Ison Road about 10.45am on Saturday morning, where paramedics located a 42-year-old Marsden man with critical injuries.He died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.The man is understood to have been a contractor for Energex and was sent to read a meter box at a house when he was set upon by three Bull Arabs.The homeowners were not at the property at the time of the dog attack.Police declared a crime scene and have closed down the street.Greenbank is a rural suburb about 40km south of Brisbane with a population of less than 10,000.Ison Road contains multiple residential properties on large parcels of land.Logan City Council has been called in to retrieve the dogs.A Queensland Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia an investigation was underway.Acting Inspector Gary Worrell said Work Safe Australia has been notified of the attack.'It appears the male was in the area conducting meter readings on behalf of Energex,' he said.'Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased male from Marsden.'And it's also a difficult time for the owners of the residence you are attached to their dogs.'Local Kevin Cunnington described the man's death as 'tragic'.'It's terrible, right before Christmas,' he said. 'Poor bloke doing his job and now he's dead.'