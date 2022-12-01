Earth Changes
Volcano eruptions on the rise with Solar Minimum
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 18:24 UTC
Right now, the solar wave is conforming more to our model than that of NASA. The Sun has become far more active than NASA has forecast or expected. NASA is beginning to worry that this Solar Cycle 25 could become the Strongest Cycle Since Records Began. Effectively, in terms of our model terminology, Solar Cycle 25 may be a Panic Cycle. In other words, we appear to be headed into the strongest cycle on record following the weakest cycle. That is high volatility in cycle terminology.
So what does this mean for Markets?
UV and gamma radiation during solar changes and events. Gamma-rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation, as are radio waves, infrared radiation, ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and microwaves. Gamma-rays can be used to treat cancer, and gamma-ray bursts are studied by astronomers.
I have also reported that our correlation models also show that solar minimums correspond to increased volcanic activity. Volcanic winters take place during solar minimums. It certainly seems that gamma-rays may be the reason volcanoes erupt more during these periods. This certainly also reduces food production and increases disease, presumably because of a rise in malnutrition. However, since gamma-rays are also used to treat cancer, there is at least a basis to warrant further investigation if the increase in gamma-rays during solar minimums impact certain susceptible people or those with particular DNA sequences.
Go to the beach on a partly cloudy day. When a cloud blocks the sun it suddenly gets cool. This is common sense. As far as volcanoes blocking the sun, well all someone has to do is read: The Year Without Summer: 1816 and the Volcano That Darkened the World and Changed History
Mount Tambora (VEI 7) erupted in 1816 and threw into the air so much ash that it snowed during the summer in New York City. It became known as 18-hundred-and-froze-to-death. This account from history tells the story that 1816 was a year when the sunlight could not penetrate the natural pollution from Tambora. As a result of a volcanic eruption at Mount Tambora in Indonesia, weather patterns were disrupted worldwide for months, allowing for excessive rain, frost, and snowfall through much of the Northeastern U.S. and Europe in the summer of 1816.
The global cooling altered the natural weather and it resulted in a serious food shortage that set off a mass migration from New England to the Midwest within the USA as people were trying to find the sun. Some saw this as an omen and there was also a religious revival.
biggest volcanic event in human history. They have mapped the 22,000 km(2) area around the Tonga volcano. This has curiously taken place with the weakest solar minimum on record. More significantly, such a major explosion takes about one year before its true impact is understood worldwide.
The last eruption took place in 1984, making this prolonged quiet period the volcano's longest in recorded history. More interesting, it is near Kilauea which erupted in 2018. The concern is not this volcano by itself. We are looking around the world at increased volcanic activity for the danger is a volcanic winter coming on top of these shortages manufactured by COVID restrictions.
There has been activity which has been detected in Alaska under what has been an 800-year dormant volcano near Sitka known as Mount Edgecumbe. This volcano was believed to have been extinct since it has not been active for at least 800 years. Earthquakes began earlier this year.
Just in August, in Indonesia, the Anak Krakatau Volcano erupted in Seven Explosions within Two Days. It unleashed 1500-Metre-High Scorching Ash.
Ahyi Seamount is the largest submarine volcano which lies 449 feet deep in the Pacific Ocean below the Northern Mariana Islands, which are more than 3,700 miles west of Honolulu.
Over in Russia, its Shiveluch volcano has become active and now a powerful explosion is considered possible at any moment. It is one of the largest in the Russian far East volcanos recorded and it has had volcanic ash plume rising up to around 13000ft altitude.
Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption of December 2021 into January 14-15, 2022 was a volcanic explosivity equivalent to VEI 5. It was an eruption of a magnitude greater than the 1991 eruption of Pinatubo in The Philippines. According to a news article, the main undersea international fiber-optic communication cable that had been severed in multiple places due to the eruption had been repaired by February 21, 2022, and internet connectivity was restored the following day.
The sheer magnitudes of this eruption tends to warn that we may in fact witness a very significant rise in both the frequency of eruptions as well as the magnitude into 2025. The VEI describes the size of explosive volcanic eruptions based on magnitude and intensity. The numerical scale (from 0 to 8) is a logarithmic scale, and is therefore similar to the Richter and other magnitude scales for the size of earthquakes.
The largest eruption of magna took place at Yellowstone at Huckleberry Ridge about 2.1 million years ago. Our cycle models on Yellowstone have turned up and the "ideal" target would be in the year 2100. The difference between a VEI5 and VEI6 is a factor of 10 to 100.
The stage is set, seismic activities have given notice of intention, was anyone watching?
The authorities should have a responsibility to keep humanity informed of developments that could put their survival at risk, but alas I have not witnessed such an intervention.
Previous seismic activity has laid bare the routes of any devastation, it only a matter of time.