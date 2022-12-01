Earth Changes
6 pilot whales found stranded on Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Diego Lopez, Arun Rath
wgbh.org
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 13:32 UTC
wgbh.org
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 13:32 UTC
Six whales were found stranded on an Eastham beach on Monday afternoon. Rescuers' efforts to get the whales back in water in the high tide were initially successful, but they found the youngest whale dead on Tuesday and then discovered four of the other whales had turned back toward the shore and gotten stranded again.
Misty Niemeyer, an animal rescue officer and stranding coordinator with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which led the response, said they were cautiously optimistic about the effort but in the end it was not possible to save those four whales that re-stranded. She said all of them were in poor health and were located in an area where it was hard to work. That combined with today's gale force winds and high tide after dark led veterinarians and biologists determine the best course of action was to euthanize the whales.
"These animals just weren't going to be able to survive after being out there for this many days," Niemeyer said.
Rescuers have been unable to find the last of the six whales who originally got stranded on Monday, and they worry it may also be struggling.
"While it does have a temporary satellite tag on it, if the animals are stranded and are in a little bit of water or are not upright, they can be difficult to find," she explained. "In some of our areas of Cape Cod, there's lots of nooks and crannies that are difficult to locate these animals. And so we've had teams out searching for hours this morning and trying to locate that animal."
She said because of Cape Cod's geography and tidal changes, the region is effectively a "trap" for dolphins and whales. It's the site of the most frequent strandings of dolphins in the world, in fact, which means her team has a lot of practice — and a lot of successes — with helping beached animals. But she said pilot whales pose unique challenges because their size makes them both harder and more dangerous to work around.
"Our goal is always to get the animals back out and rescue them when we can. We also always want to make sure we're putting the animal's welfare first and making the best choice for that animal," she explained. "And it can be really hard when your team puts all of their effort and energy and exhaust themselves for days at a time to then have that be the outcome. But that, you know, unfortunately, that is sometimes the reality."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- Flash floods reported in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after rainfall
- Best of the Web: The Evil Of The Political Left Is Rooted In Their Exploitation Of Tragedies
- 6 pilot whales found stranded on Cape Cod, Massachusetts
- Putin's remedy: A fragmented, toothless Ukraine separated by a 100 kilometer-wide no-man's-land
- Over 1.1 million farm animals lost in floods across Pakistan, seminar told
- Landslide after heavy rain leaves at least 2 dead and dozens missing in Brazil
- Waterspout seen off coast of Panama City Beach, Florida
- Giant waterspout forms off Philippines Coast
- Continuing disclosure: Elon Musk confirms that Twitter has interfered with elections
- Canada: CTV journalist TRIGGERED by freedom hoodie
- Britain "didn't need boosters" as they only last "70 days" and natural immunity "is best", says top Covid adviser Sir John Bell
- Tech entrepreneur David Sacks: Apple is doing the same thing in the US that they are doing in China
- US may have illegally interfered in Hungarian election
- EU and US turn up the heat on Elon Musk over Twitter content moderation
- Worldwide COVID-19 Religious Restrictions
- 'SMART Cities' worldwide being converted into 'open concentration camps,' says ex-Silicon Valley engineer turned whistleblower
- Gold from ancient Troy, Poliochni and Ur all had same origin
- Robocops come to San Francisco: Cops in crime-ridden city will be able to use killer robots as crime rate soars
- Bronze Age shipwreck reveals complex trade network and other surprises
- Putin's remedy: A fragmented, toothless Ukraine separated by a 100 kilometer-wide no-man's-land
- US may have illegally interfered in Hungarian election
- Worldwide COVID-19 Religious Restrictions
- Fauci admits in deposition that China convinced him to push lockdowns
- In their dreams: NATO reaffirms pledge to expand into Ukraine and Georgia, despite conflict
- US-EU alliance heading for 'ugly divorce' - ex-Russian president
- Stoltenberg says NATO will back Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'
- EU chief's assessment of Ukrainian casualties deleted
- Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
- Google gave FBI location data for thousands of cell phones near Jan. 6 riots, court records show
- Biden's Secret Service rental vehicles burst into flames after he left Nantucket vacation
- China reiterates support for Palestinian people on International Day of Solidarity, also observed by UN
- Huge new cracks appear in the empire's edifice
- The Global South births a new game-changing payment system
- Russia finalizes 'LGBTQ propaganda' ban
- US steps up pressure on European allies to harden China stance
- Endgame Ukraine; Putin's Battleplan
- One Nation Under Blackmail: Interview With Whitney Webb
- Russia moves closer to total ban of 'LGBTQ propaganda'
- China 'warned away' US warship after it entered South China Sea without permission from surrounding nations
- Best of the Web: The Evil Of The Political Left Is Rooted In Their Exploitation Of Tragedies
- Continuing disclosure: Elon Musk confirms that Twitter has interfered with elections
- Canada: CTV journalist TRIGGERED by freedom hoodie
- Tech entrepreneur David Sacks: Apple is doing the same thing in the US that they are doing in China
- EU and US turn up the heat on Elon Musk over Twitter content moderation
- 'SMART Cities' worldwide being converted into 'open concentration camps,' says ex-Silicon Valley engineer turned whistleblower
- Robocops come to San Francisco: Cops in crime-ridden city will be able to use killer robots as crime rate soars
- Cardiologist Dr. Malhotra's warning has reached Icelandic handball players who worry about mandatory vaccination
- Thousands poised to rush southern US border - media
- 'Latest crypto mystery death': Russian tycoon killed in helicopter crash in Monaco, third such incident in recent weeks
- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies at age 96
- Balenciaga's creative director Demna sees industry award REVOKED amid backlash over child exploitation ad campaign
- NYPD launches dedicated squad to combat subway pickpocket spike
- Explosion at Ukraine embassy in Madrid
- "Self-pitying and self-obsessed" transgender pedophile jailed for grooming and impregnating 14 year old girl
- New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann prime suspect 'Christian B'
- Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in US Capitol attack plot
- Standing up to Canadian federal overreach: Alberta Sovereignty act could see municipalities, local police getting provincial directives
- We must never forget the horrors of lockdown
- US Senate votes 61-36 to codify rights to same-sex, interracial marriages
- Gold from ancient Troy, Poliochni and Ur all had same origin
- Bronze Age shipwreck reveals complex trade network and other surprises
- Ancient skull uncovered in China could be million-year-old Homo erectus
- 17,000 years ago one of Europe's most ancient domestic dogs lived in the Basque Country
- Mummies with golden tongues discovered in ancient Egyptian necropolis
- Research sheds new light on foodways in the first cities
- 4,300-foot-long tunnel under Egyptian temple discovered in the ancient city of Alexandria
- Roman coin reveals long-lost Roman emperor
- Oldest charred food remains reveal earliest evidence of plant cooking by prehistoric humans
- JFK Assassination: 59 years of lies still haven't buried the TRUTH
- Yuri Knorozov: The maverick scholar who cracked the Maya code
- Best of the Web: Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists?
- Best of the Web: The Hand of Irulegi: 2,100 year-old artefact shows earliest evidence of Basque language ever found
- Another fragment of NASA's Challenger shuttle discovered by divers in the Atlantic Ocean
- Previously unknown monumental Etruscan Temple discovered in Italy
- America's Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies
- Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
- 'Exceptional' trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa, sheds light on transition between Etruscan and Roman period
- Getting out the vote in ancient times
- 5,000-year-old ring made in Iraq, with silver from Turkey found in Oman
- Climate models can never work, says computer modeller
- General relativity may need tweaking on the grand scale of the Universe
- Two minerals never before been seen on Earth discovered inside 17-ton meteorite
- Debunking "Professor Dave's" hit piece against intelligent design proponent Stephen Meyer
- Dramatic recovery in global sea ice levels confounds the Net Zero catastrophists
- Inside the proton, the 'most complicated thing' you could imagine
- 3.5 billion-year-old rock structures are one of the oldest signs of life on Earth
- Study investigates a rare type Icn supernova
- 48,500-year-old virus revived from Siberian permafrost
- Cryovolcanic eruption on comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann reported
- New analysis helps reconcile differences between satellites and climate models
- Machine learning autonomously identify 1,000 supernovae
- A new study says genes and languages aren't always together
- Ice Age summers in Central Europe were at times significantly WARMER than previously thought, new research reveals
- New research reveals space debris, invisible meteors and near-Earth asteroids
- Forum Conversation: Norman Fenton on the revelations of pandemic data
- What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
- JWST keeps on giving: Spots two unusually bright galaxies from the very early universe
- The leap second's time is up: world votes to stop pausing clocks
- Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn't been seen in 140 years in Papua New Guinea
- Flash floods reported in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after rainfall
- 6 pilot whales found stranded on Cape Cod, Massachusetts
- Over 1.1 million farm animals lost in floods across Pakistan, seminar told
- Landslide after heavy rain leaves at least 2 dead and dozens missing in Brazil
- Waterspout seen off coast of Panama City Beach, Florida
- Giant waterspout forms off Philippines Coast
- Best of the Web: Southern states are hit by TWENTY-THREE tornadoes overnight as more are expected
- More than 30,000 people without power on British Columbia's South Coast as snow batters the region
- 1 dead, 1 hurt in dog attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas
- Wind turbines trigger 'thundersnow' during Buffalo snowstorm
- Humpback whale carcass washes ashore in Cape Town, South Africa
- Large waterspout formation during thunderstorm in Destin, Florida
- Mauna Loa eruption: Hawaii residents told to prepare for evacuation amid gas and ash warnings
- Ace forecaster Bastardi: 'Something we used to see in 1970s', Warns of 'spectacular cold'
- Best of the Web: Deadly landslide triggered by heavy rainfall tears through Italian island of Ischia - 6 inches of rain in just 6 hours - At least 8 dead (UPDATE)
- At least 15 dead in landslide in Cameroon capital Yaounde
- Libya: Flood hits Tripoli after heavy rainfall
- Heavy snow hits northern parts of China as cold wave sweeps in
- Disruptions due to flooding ongoing across Trinidad
- Yet another death due to dog attack in South Africa - 4th in 2 weeks
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Asteroid hit Canada on November 19, mere hours after discovery
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Britain "didn't need boosters" as they only last "70 days" and natural immunity "is best", says top Covid adviser Sir John Bell
- What is causing the blood clots from 'Died Suddenly'?
- New study claims to show Vitamin D doesn't help against Covid. Here's what they did wrong
- "Disturbed and alarmed": 66 doctors, clinicians and scientists call for stop to Covid vaccination of pregnant women over serious safety concerns
- BMJ article calls for governments to ban dissent and "neutralise" COVID misinformation
- How Vaccines Drive Covid Variants
- The tragic story of a 14-year-old vaccine myocarditis victim — one of umpteen males misinformed by health authorities
- U.S. Government report recommends mask mandates and social distancing to "protect against long-COVID"
- New study: Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night increases diabetes risk
- Died Suddenly: Mix of great information plus 'a lot of garbage'
- The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health - further proof with COVID-19
- New study shows majority of Americans dying of COVID are vaccinated
- The lockdown cancer wave has only just begun
- The truth about ivermectin
- Rapid waning and short-lived immunity: It's time to rethink COVID booster shots, Israeli researchers say
- Higher incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis found after COVID-19 vaccination
- Doctors ask Biden to declare emergency over RSV surge among children
- BMI: why experts are calling for better ways of assessing health than a body mass index
- Best of the Web: Red meat is not a health risk. New study slams years of shoddy research
- Puberty blockers may have severe longterm effects on kids
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- New Elf On The Shelf will be scanning your social media account to see if you misgendered anyone
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
Daughter: "Daddy what are sanctions?" Father: "Nothing to worry about kiddo."
Quote of the Day
Few people have the imagination for reality.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Recent Comments
Tesla announces NEURALINK TO BE USED IN HUMAN TRIALS IN 6 MONTHS.
too funny ! just grow your hair Glen and put on a red nose for future ctv interviews. CTV ... Chinese Television Network.
Eventually, you won't be able to access any government or public services, you won't be able travel across national borders or access healthcare,...
I think not they want to take Biden out. They need him as the fall guy. Him and his son.
America? Interfering in a foreign country's electoral process? I'm shocked! [Link]