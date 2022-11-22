Society's Child
The rise of epidemiological surveillance systems, for the good of health and security for all
AMN
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 00:00 UTC
The UNSW EpiWatch team anticipate 'many more pandemics will emerge, and are striving to provide an end-to-end solution that will help prevent the next pandemic and ensure health security for all.'
The recent pandemic which started in 2020, witnessed in many countries the fast mobilisation of a raft of government responses that included; social distancing, fines, lockdowns, imprisonment, mask wearing, contact tracing and PCR testing. We must also not forget the relentless and heavy-handed campaign to take a provisionally approved experimental mRNA therapy, mandates and proof of vaccine certificates in order to work, have surgery, see loved ones, marry, bury loved ones, study, shop, worship, play or travel.
While an early detection system may be a useful innovation, the omnipotent view that it will 'ensure health security for all' is concerning.
The epidemic system is one thing, what is more important to know is how and for what reasons, politicians, global organisations such as the WHO, profit seeking companies, Foundations, NGO's and powerful bureaucrats will use this information. Another vital component not factored into this equation, is an individual's health and human right. In Australia many liberties were breached over the past three years and continues to be breached by government and business to this day. Case in point, there are thousands of healthy doctors and nurses willing to work, but cannot because mandates are still in force.
With the current global mindset held by the various dominating governmental and business superclass, AI systems such as EpiWatch may provide them with even more powers to enforce a complete surveillance state and it will be conveniently enforced under the guise of public health, or public confidence in health and safety. Both surveillance systems and government responses are at a high risk of being deployed with very little investigation and debate.
History has demonstrated that new governmental powers obtained in times of crisis frequently outlast the initial danger. After 9/11 governments all throughout the world hastened the powers of law enforcement, gave state departments and agencies broader capabilities with little accountability, increased distrust of and discrimination against vulnerable groups, and systemized mass surveillance as a necessary safety response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the constant replay of restrictions, use of the military/police, locking down and restricting the movement of healthy individuals, shutting down industries and then "here are your freedoms back' may now act as a catalyst for harms of this nature. In Australia, authorities and businesses took advantage of the public health emergency to enact intrusive surveillance and restrictions with almost zero checks and balances in place.
EpiWatch and other start-ups alike are willingly playing their part in a much larger surveillance ecosystem (see figure 1 below) and are failing to incorporate clear privacy and mitigation tools against potential abuse of power by state and non-state actors.
It is crucial for the public to consider and openly debate whether specific new surveillance techniques are desirable and necessary in a democratic society. Greater engagement is needed to reject exaggerated or unrealistic claims made by developers of high-tech AI, AR or ML, and pressure needs to be exerted on elected officials to control the bureaucracy, respect existing laws and enact laws with robust privacy and bodily autonomy protections. Nations are implored to take the initiative, however only people, communities and global cooperation will be able to rein in present power excesses, imbalances and slow the 'spread' of the developing AI and digital surveillance state threatening to capture every person and nation.