Monterey Bay State Parks said they received word of a dead whale at Monterey State Beach on Saturday.Marine Biologist with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, Colleen Talty, believes the whale was hit by a large ship based on the whale's body."My theory based on the curve in the body is most likely it was hit by a large ship, so possibly a cargo ship, unfortunately, and then it ended up washing up," said Talty. "It was actually out in the bay right next to Monterey harbor for about a day and a half, and then it washed up on the beach. This guy was mostly struck out in the shipping lanes."Talty also said the whale is a fin whale, the second largest whale species. The young whale was estimated to be 40-50 feet long, adults can get up to around 80 feet.Talty added that shark bites were visible on the whale's carcass, likely from a great white, but she isn't sure.