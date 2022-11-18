© Jonathan Raa / NurPhoto via Getty Images



Electricity prices in Italy set an all-time record in October, the country's oldest consumer association Unc reported on Thursday.Prices for electricity, which is being sold in the Apennines on the free market, have, and topped the Unc rating of the most expensive goods and services.The Unc report comes on the heels of the latest data released by Italy's official statistics agency ISTAT, which showed that the domestic price index soared 11.8% in October from a year earlier, the highest since March 1984. Annual consumer price growth led by soaring energy costs hit 12.6% in October, jumping from 9.4% in the previous month.Basic food items have also seen dramatic inflation in Italy, with the prices ofon an annual basis.The sharp increase is expected to make the average annual food bill rise by €761 ($787), at a time when cash-strapped families are already trying to cope with soaring energy bills. For families with one child, this figure will increase to €937 ($969), for those with two children - up to €1038 ($1073), with three - up to €1240 ($1282), Unc president Massimiliano Donna has said.