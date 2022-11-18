Jackson Hole is a mecca for skiers and snowboarders from around the world. With winter weather pummeling the region, the increasing amount of fresh powder on the slopes is music to the ears of staff at the three ski resorts in Jackson - Snow King, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee."It's been a great start to the season," he told Cowboy State Daily. "Obviously, the resorts aren't really open yet, but the stoke is definitely high."Grand Targhee will be the first of the Teton ski areas to open this season, starting up the Shoshone and Dreamcatcher runs Friday and the Blackfoot and Sacajawea on Saturday.Sitting on the western slope of the Tetons less than 90 minutes from Jackson, Targhee Resort is routinely ranked among the top 3 resorts in North America in terms of snow quality and quantity.Jordan Wilsted with Grand Targhee Resort said it has plenty of natural snow on the ground and won't need to use snowmakers just yet."We're really excited to open up a lot of terrain early on and get the mountain going pretty quickly," he told Cowboy State Daily.Wilsted said the resort has a few new features this year that may entice even more skiers to its 2,000 acres of lift-served terrain."We're actually opening up a new lift this year called the Colter Lift," he said. "The opening date is still TBD, but it's going to open up a significant amount of new terrain on the south side of the mountain."