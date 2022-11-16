Costa’s Hummingbird
© Krista Trinder
An unexpected visitor to Saskatchewan is making waves in the birding and wildlife rescue communities.

Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation posted on their Facebook group that they have received a significant number of birds in recent days and one of them was a hummingbird. But not just any hummingbird. It is a first for Saskatchewan - a "Costa's Hummingbird" which is from the southwest portion of North America.

They are trying to find a way to get him back to the southwest as soon as possible.

The bird was caught in a garage where it had been sheltering from the elements for over a week.

