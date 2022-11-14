© RIA Novosti / Mihail Mokrushin



Reports have circulated in Russian media about secret US-Russian talks hosted by Türkiye. The Kommersant daily reported, citing anonymous sources, that the un-announced meeting is allegedly being held on Monday in the Turkish capital Ankara. The outlet reports that Moscow has sent Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, to the talks.Earlier this month, Western media reported that top Russian and US officials were engaging in undeclared contacts., with spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre telling journalists that the contacts focused on "risk reduction." Meanwhile, Peskov told the WSJ at the time that the British and American press tended to print "hoaxes."Türkiye emerged as a principal mediator during the Ukraine crisis. In late March, it hosted Russia-Ukraine talks, during which the two parties made significant progress towards settling on a peace agreement.The. According to Ukrainian media, he told President Vladimir Zelensky that Western nations would not support the proposed security pact that was discussed with Russia.Ankara also helped the UN to launch the Black Sea Initiative, an arrangement that allows Ukraine to export its grain via commercial ships. The agreement, which was signed in July, expires on Friday. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it may not agree to a renewal, unless the UN delivers on its promise to facilitate Moscow's export of Russian grain and fertilizers, which was part of the deal.