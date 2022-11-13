FLOOO
At least one person has died in Colombia as a result of heavy rains in several regions of Cudinamarca, in the center of the country, which have caused landslides, falling trees and floods.

A 27-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday while riding a motorcycle in the municipality of La Calera, in Bogota, after heavy rainfall caused a river to overflow, causing the young woman to be trapped in the water and die from drowning.

As reported by the authorities and picked up by the local media 'El Tiempo', a total of nine people had to be rescued in the same locality due to a landslide in a road with the same name, La Calera.




