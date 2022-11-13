At least one person has died in Colombia as a result of heavy rains in several regions of Cudinamarca, in the center of the country, which have caused landslides, falling trees and floods.A 27-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday while riding a motorcycle in the municipality of La Calera, in Bogota, after heavy rainfall caused a river to overflow, causing the young woman to be trapped in the water and die from drowning.As reported by the authorities and picked up by the local media 'El Tiempo', a total of nine people had to be rescued in the same locality due to a landslide in a road with the same name, La Calera.