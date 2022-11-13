Very strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 18 km depth

A shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported late at night near Curanilahue, Arauco, Region del Biobio, Chile.According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake hit on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at 11:24 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.Our monitoring service identified a second report from the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake which listed the quake at magnitude 6.2 as well.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been felt by everybody in the area of the epicenter. In those areas, dangerous ground shaking occurred with the potential to inflict moderate to heavy damage to buildings and other infrastructure.