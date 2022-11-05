Event

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding and power outages in Santo Domingo, as of late Nov. 4. Reports suggest that flooding has affected several homes, educational institutions, as well as public buildings.Emergency crews are responding to the situation.Hazardous ConditionsSustained heavy rainfall could trigger flooding in low-lying communities near rivers, streams, and creeks. Urban flooding is also possible in developed areas with easily overwhelmed or a lack of stormwater drainage systems. Sites located downstream from large reservoirs or rivers may be subject to flash flooding after relatively short periods of intense rainfall. Landslides cannot be ruled out in hilly or mountainous areas, especially where the soil has become saturated by heavy rainfall.Authorities could issue mandatory evacuation orders for flood-prone communities over the coming days. The adverse weather conditions could cause power outages throughout impacted areas.