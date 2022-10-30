For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death - if you're unvaccinated - for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they'll soon overwhelm.



But there's good news: if you're vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you're protected from severe illness and death - period.

That individuals once vaccinated became carefree and started to exhibit behaviours that increased their risk of getting ill with Covid. I find this unlikely - it presumes that the unvaccinated chose to maintain a fear of Covid at the point where the vaccines became available. However all the evidence available to me suggests that instead in most cases they simply didn't consider themselves to have been at high risk from Covid even before vaccination started.

That the unvaccinated were more likely to have had a natural infection with Covid by spring 2021 and thus already had protection against severe disease. This is perhaps a reasonable suggestion - this also suggests that prior infection offers additional protection against hospitalisation and death compared with vaccination. It's unclear why this effect was not quantified and controlled for in the study as the data on prior infection status is presumably available.

Of course, it is entirely plausible that the increase in risk of hospitalisation and death after vaccination is directly linked to the vaccines themselves. It is a little odd that the authors didn't explore this possibility in their paper.