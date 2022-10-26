© REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol



European farmers are not able to stock up on fertilizer as much as they should ahead of planting next spring due to high prices and tight supply

U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer, making U.S. shipments more competitive.The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies.to boost yields of corn and other crops.Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, Europe started weaning itself off Russian natural gas andTight fertilizer supplies have driven up crop nutrientExports from, soared to 370,000 short tons of nutrient in August,, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, compiled by industry group The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) for Reuters. That figure is the highest monthly total since TFI began tracking the data in 2013., said Alistair Wallace, principal at Argus Media in London.Despite the surge in exports, separate TFI data shows that as of June, U.S. nitrogen fertilizer supply was at its second-highest level in the last decade, indicating a global dislocation, rather than shortage.It is not yet clear whether the U.S. produced more than usual in July and August, or diverted a larger share of supplies to Europe, said Jason Troendle, economist at TFI, whose members include CF Industries and Nutrien., Troendle said.The countries with the biggest year-over-year increases in U.S. purchases are in Europe - France, Belgium, Norway and Lithuania - as well as Morocco, Chile and Brazil, Troendle said., Wallace said.EU nitrogen prices eased in mid-October as some European plants resumed production due to softening natural gas prices, he said., said Pekka Pesonen, secretary-general of European farming group Copa-Cogeca.Pesonen said.A Farm Futures growers survey forecasts corn acreage at a 10-year high of 94.282 million acres, up 6.4% from 2022.Farmer Dave Nelson of Belmond, Iowa,a ton two years ago. He locked in that price this fall so he could start calculating a 2023 budget."I might as well do it because (price) is only going to go higher," said Nelson, who grows corn and soybeans., investment bank Itau BBA said.