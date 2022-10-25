© YONHAP News

A heavy snowfall advisory has been issued for mountainous regions of northern Gangwon Province, as 12 centimeters of snow at Mount Seorak prompted an entry restriction.According to the Seoraksan National Park Office, entry to Daecheongbong Peak and other high altitude areas have been prohibited since the advisory was issued at 8:10 a.m. on Monday.The morning low near the mountain's Juncheong shelter plunged to minus three-point-four degrees Celsius as of 6 a.m.An official from the park office urged visitors to prepare supplies and equipment for safety and protection from the cold as the winter season has arrived in mountainous areas.