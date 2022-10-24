mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
© Jana Wilcox
MISSOULA, Mo

The first significant snowstorm of the year is currently impacting parts of Montana with heavy snow and gusty winds.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until later this evening for the Great Falls area.

The wet snow has caused power outages and downed numerous tree limbs as many trees still haven't dropped their leaves. More impactful snow amounts were occurring near the foothills of the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains where over 1 foot of snow has been reported.

This storm brings a major pattern change to the Northern Rockies where unseasonable warm and dry conditions have persisted for much of this years Fall season.