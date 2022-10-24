It’s beginning to look a lot like winter.
An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, MT, and it's still snowing.

Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of the Challenger lift at 9,600 feet.

Today, Big Sky Resort also saw its first snowfall in the base area at 7,500 feet.

Big Sky Resort opens for the winter season in just over a month on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

Let it snow!

Current conditions at the top of Challenger.
Snowdrifts deeper than two feet.
Snowdrifts deeper than two feet.