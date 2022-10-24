© Government of Cesar



© Government of Cesar



Social Media

At least one person has died and 2 are missing after flash flooding in the department of Cesar, Colombia overnight 22 to 23 October 2022.Flooding has affected around 4,500 households (around 15,000 to 20,000 people) in the municipality of Bosconia in the north west of the department. The departmental government reported severe damage in the areas of San Martin, Nueva Esperanza, Cañahuate, El Instituto and El Paraíso., the Government of Cesar will advance an analysis of the causes of this problem," the Cesar government said.Mayor of Bosconia, Edulfo Villar Estrada said flood water reached up to a 1.5 metres deep. He declared a state of emergency, explaining that "the emergency is widespread and the municipality's response capacity is insufficient. We've declared a public disaster and the response team is on the field. I ask for unity and solidarity among the people to face this phenomenon of nature."Secretary of Cesar Government, Eduardo Esquivel, visited Bosconia on 23 October to assess the damage caused by the flooding.