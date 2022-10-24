Heavy rainfall overnight 20 to 21 October 2022 caused severe damages in the city of Libreville, capital of Gabon.One landslide buried a home in the PK 8 area of the 6th arrondissement of the city. Seven members of the same family died as a result.Deputy Prime Minister, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, expressed "immense sadness following the tragedy that took 7 members of the same family, aged 7 to 50, in a landslide in Libreville"."The government, which dispatched the Minister Delegate for Social Affairs to the scene, offers its condolences to the bereaved family and stands by its side," he added.