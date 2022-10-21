© BPBD Trenggalek



Java Island

Sulawesi Island

Heavy rain has triggered floods and landslides in areas of Java and Sulawesi Islands in Indonesia over the last few days. Disaster authorities report at least 4 people have lost their lives, over 30,000 people have been impacted and around 5,000 homes damaged.Recently heavy rain, flooding and landslides caused fatalities in Bali, Indonesia.Flooding occurred in Malang Regency of East Java Province after heavy rainfall on 17 October 2022. Over 1,000 homes were reported damaged in some away, affecting over 5,000 people.The following day heavy rainfall caused the overflow of the Tawing River in Trenggalek Regency, East Java Province, flooding areas of 11 sub-districts including Kampak, Dongko, Gandusari, Tugu, Pule, Suruh, Bendungan, Trenggalek, Pogalan, Karangan and Durenan.and a total of 2,457 houses were flooded, along with health centres and schools. In total 13,950 people were affected. Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management BNPB reported one person died as a result of the flooding.The heavy rain also caused several landslides in the area, which damaged around 50 houses.Heavy rain has also caused flooding in parts of Sulawesi Island since over the last 7 days. Three people were reported missing after a landslide in Rumbia District, Jeneponto Regency, South Sulawesi Province on 14 October 2022. BNPB reported the bodies of 3 victims were recently recovered by search and rescue teams. Five homes in the area were damaged.Heavy rain has continued causing floods in Palopo City in South Sulawesi Province on 17 October which damaged 1,746 homes and affected 8,730 people.The following day flooding affected over 3,000 people and damaged 650 homes and a bridge in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi.Meanwhile flooding in Central Mamuju Regency of West Sulawesi Province damaged around 350 homes and impacted the lives of 1,252 people.