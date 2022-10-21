A family moves through floodwaters
© Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
A family moves through floodwaters to buy goods in a part of Bentiu that is on higher ground. Their return journey is some 24 kilometers (about 14.9 miles).
At least 909,000 people have been affected by persistent floods in various parts of South Sudan, recent estimates from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows.

"These floods have killed livestock and destroyed crops, washed away roads and bridges, destroyed homes, schools and health facilities, and submerged boreholes and latrines, contaminating springs and posing risks of waterborne diseases," OCHA noted last week.

In Unity State, for instance, rising water levels has reportedly threatened two camps for the displaced people and a UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base with flooding.


Torrential rains in Western Bahr el-Ghazal state caused the collapse of a key bridge, cutting off delivery of emergency aid to already hard-pressed populations, OCHA said.

Last month's estimates from OCHA indicated that 386,000 people had been affected by flooding across seven states of South Sudan.