At least 909,000 people have been affected by persistent floods in various parts of South Sudan, recent estimates from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows.In Unity State, for instance, rising water levels has reportedly threatened two camps for the displaced people and a UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base with flooding.Torrential rains in Western Bahr el-Ghazal state caused the collapse of a key bridge, cutting off delivery of emergency aid to already hard-pressed populations, OCHA said.Last month's estimates from OCHA indicated that 386,000 people had been affected by flooding across seven states of South Sudan.