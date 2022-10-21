Storms caused damage and floods in the city of Ibagué in Department of Tolima, western Colombia overnight 19 to 20 October 2022.Colombia's Civil Defence reported 1,300 homes were damaged by floods or landslides. Many residents have lost material possessions and the departmental government have distributed relief supplies including mattresses, blankets and food. Several roads outside the city were washed out.Some families have lost everything, she added.In total around 5,200 residents of the city have been affected, according to Civil Defence. No fatalities have been reported.State Governor, Ricardo Orozco, along with the Mayor of Ibagué and government relief agencies visited the affected areas on 20 October. Some of the victims have been provided with psychological care and support.Colombia Civil Defence also reported heavy rain and floods on 20 October in Nobsa municipality in Boyacá department, where over 150 people have been affected so far.