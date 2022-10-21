© Civil Defense Northern Mindanao – Region 10



Tropical Storm Nesat (Neneng)

Northern Mindanao Region, Philippines

At least 5 people have died after a landslide in Northern Mindanao Region of the Philippines. Earlier heavy rain brought by Typhoon Nesat (known as Neneng in the Philippines) caused flooding and landslides in northern regions of the country.Authorities said Neneng intensified into a Tropical Storm on 15 October 2022 while it accelerated westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon. On 16 October Neneng made landfall over Calayan Island, Cagayan, then intensified into a Typhoon as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).Disaster authorities reported 117 incidents of flooding in Cagayan Valley (Region 2), as a result of heavy rain from the storm. In total 181,185 people were affected by the storm across the regions of Ilocos (Region 1), Cagayan Valley (Region 2), and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Over 3,500 people were evacuated, 279 houses damaged and 2 people injured.The storm is now heading across the South China Sea towards Vietnam, where it is forecast to make landfall on 21 October 2022. Areas of central Vietnam are still recovering from the damage caused by Tropical Storm Sonca.Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affected Northern Mindanao Region from 17 October 2022. The region's Civil Defence reported 5 people died after the rain triggered a landslide which buried a house in Malitbog town, Bukidnon province.Flooding was reported in in Tagoloan Municipality and Cagayan De Oro City in the province of Misamis Oriental, with as many as 11,712 people affected or displaced. Around 200 homes have been damaged and 50 destroyed.