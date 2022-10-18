© AFP PHOTO / KATYA ABRAMKINA

A North Carolina guy with snake-raising experience recently welcomed a two-headed Honduran albino milk snake into the world.According to Jimmy Mabe of CBS affiliate WGHP in High Point, the snake has two distinct personalities, one of which looks to be more dominant than the other."The right side is more aggressive than the left," Mabe explained. "It wants to bite me even more."Jeff Beane, herpetology collections manager at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, told Newsweek that he has seen a few two-headed snakes, but it is a relatively rare occurrence."They typically behave differently because they have different brains," Beane said. "One is stronger than the other."He explained that they can't do much to each other except try to crawl in opposite directions or feed on the same thing.Snakes born with two heads rarely survive in the wild, and even in captivity, a two-headed snake has a shorter lifespan than a snake with just one head.According to the Alexandria Zoo in Louisiana, Honduran milk snakes are generally found under decaying logs or stumps. They consume other snakes, lizards, and small animals while being non-venomous.According to the zoo, they employ rapid, jerky movements that cause their bands to flash, alarming predators. Mabe also said the two-headed snake shares lungs and a stomach, but their brains don't always agree.