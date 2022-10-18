Ivermectin
Dutch news site NU.nl reports that the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate has fined sixteen general practitioners (GPs) for prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for patients with COVID-19.

The highest fine was almost €13,000 and was for a GP who prescribed the drugs around 150 times. The total number of fines now stands at seventeen, after a €3,000 fine was also imposed last year.

The Inspectorate says that it's explicitly mentioned in the protocols for GPs that off-label use of these medicines for patients with COVID-19 is not allowed.

All this is rather ridiculous as both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have proven to be effective against COVID-19. One large peer-reviewed study for example showed that "the regular use of preventative ivermectin led to a 68% reduction in COVID-19 mortality (0.8% versus 2.6%), and a 56% reduction in hospitalization rate (1.6% versus 3.3%)".

In combination with zinc and azithromycin, low-dose hydroxychloroquine was shown to lead to less hospitalizations. For example, one peer-reviewed study found that treated patients were 84% less likely to be hospitalized than untreated ones.

At the start of the 'pandemic', Dutch GP Rob Elens successfully treated eight COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc orotate, but was soon prohibited from prescribing the treatment to his patients by the Inspectorate.

The Dutch government praises GPs who gladly keep vaccinating people with the (potentially deadly or harmful) experimental mRNA vaccines, with GPs earning €91,97 for every vaccine administered to an immobile patient. Meanwhile, the government punishes those who actually prescribe safe medicines that have proven to be effective in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.