Earth Changes
Taiwan reports 268 hazards caused by Typhoon Nesat
Taiwan News
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 12:43 UTC
The Central Weather Bureau lifted the sea warning for Typhoon Nesat at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, due to the impact of the northeast monsoon and the periphery of Nesat on Monday (Oct. 17), the weather is becoming cooler across the country, while a torrential rain advisory has been issued for Taipei City, an extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued for Keelung City and New Taipei City, and heavy rain advisory has been issued for Pingtung County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.
The National Fire Agency (NFA) said the CEOC at 7 p.m. on Sunday upgraded the situation to a Class 1 disaster. By that evening, there had been 268 hazards reported across the country, mainly consisting of floods and fallen trees on roads, with Taipei City seeing the most at 208 cases, 101 of which were instances of flooding.
Among the incidents was the collapse of a slope over the entrances to the Antai Tunnel and the Kanghu Tunnel in Taipei's Neihu District. No people or vehicles were reported trapped inside and the Taipei City Government's New Construction Office has dispatched crews to clear the debris.
A landslide occurred next to the Bojue Shanzhuang (伯爵山莊) and Kangning Street in New Taipei's Xizhi District. No one was trapped or injured, but 53 households and more than 100 people have been evacuated.
In addition, landslides in Yilan County's Datong Township caused the road to collapse at the 86.3-kilometer section and the 69.5-kilometer sections of Provincial Highway 7. Two-way traffic on the highway was blocked, with neither tour buses, nor passenger cars able to pass.
About 88 vehicles and 254 people found themselves stranded by landslides. The NFA has dispatched officials to the scene, while personnel from the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) have been sent to rescue motorists trapped on the highway.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Sunday that 3,565 households had lost power, with 999 still waiting for electricity to be restored, but there have not been any reports of water outages. According to Council of Agriculture statistics, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the total amount of damage to agricultural products nationwide was NT$1.169 million (US$36,437), mainly in Yilan County's Datong Township.
No deaths or injuries have been reported thus far.
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
