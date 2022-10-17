© VDMA



Around 25,000 homes have been flooded and over 14,000 people displaced.Tropical Storm Sonca made landfall in Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam, early 15 October and then tracked westward across the country as the storm dumped heavy rainfall.According to figures from Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF),Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) reported flooding in many areas of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang, as of 15 October. Many of the affected areas saw flooding and landslides just a few day previously after a period of heavy rain from 10 October.In Quang Binh over 300 homes have been damaged and several villages isolated. Meanwhile in Quang Tri around 1,318 houses were flooded.Flood waters in the province of Thua Thien Hue damaged around 19,918 houses, while about 3,575 houses were flooded in Da Nang.A total of 14,205 people have been displaced Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces, mostly in Thua Thien Hue (10,322 people). Those previously displaced in Da Nang have been able to return home. Local media reported one person died after being swept away in flood waters in the city of Da Nang.Meanwhile Tropical Storm Nesat, currently located off the Philippines, was forecast to enter the East Vietnam Sea on 16 October, potentially becoming the sixth storm to hit Vietnam this year.