Why is the fish considered a bad omen?

A group of fishermen in Mexico found a rare fish that according to local legend is considered a 'bad omen.'The long, ribbon-bodied specimen was identified as an oarfish mostly found living in the deep waters. It is not visible to humans.A video is being shared online showing this magnificent creature in the back of the truck. It was shared on the Twitter account @AlertaCambio, which is known for reporting strange facts related to weather, nature and wildlife.The account shared the video on October 5 with the caption (translated): "Oarfish found off the coast of Sinaloa, Mexico."Watch the video here:In the video, one can see how the long silver-orange-looking fish has been placed in the back of a pickup truck. It seems to be moving and breathing, but it probably didn't survive long given it was away from its habitat.That video too showed the long, bony fish, hooked and transferred to land by fishermen. The gigantic fish, also known as 'King of the Herrings' measures more than five metres long (16ft).The rare fish which generally lives in the deep is known for its supposed future-telling powers, especially after 2011 when dozens of the creatures were spotted in Japan before the deadly Fukushima earthquake.This is the reason why many people believe that this long and big creature brings with it devastating events like earthquakes. Even though there has been no scientific proof to support this, many are wondering why this fish was found where it was.According to the Florida Museum, the oarfish, scientifically known as 'regalecus glesne,' can grow up to 36 feet long. Just because it has a long strange body, it is easy to see why they would be considered sea monsters.But even though the oarfish looks quite scary, it has a toothless mouth and eats krill and crustaceans. Still, it is extremely rare for people to catch or find a fish like this considering their deep sea habitat.