For the second time in one day, flash floods hit Mallorca. As predicted, the torrential rain returned afternoon and into the early evening, wreaking havoc in the heart of Mallorca. This time, the storm dumped 91 liters per square meter in one hour as it passed through Montuiri, and the Puig d'en Molto torrent, which flows through the municipality, burst its banks. Up to 84 liters of rain fell per square meter in Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere, 78 l/m2 at Menorca airport, 58.2 l/m2 in Manacor, 55.8 l/m2 in Son Servera, and 52.4 l/m2 in Arta, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet)