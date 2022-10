Several workers at a Mississippi daycare are under fire after video shows them using a terrifying Halloween maskThe videos surfaced earlier this week on social media, showing several workers attempting to scare children into better behavior in a 'hideous' act upon innocent kids.The video thatThe child, visibly upset and attempting to hide his face from the woman in the mask, cries out 'no' and shakes his head at her question.Despite his response,The daycare worker then switches classrooms as kids in the first room continue to cry, telling the second group of children 'y'all better be ready.'At least three children can be seen then attempting to hide behind an shelving unit as the woman pounds on the door.As she enters the room,. She approaches the children and then proceeds to chase one who is crying and running away.After ordering the children to 'clean up,' she screams at the children, prompting their sobs to become audibly louder.In another video, this one just 25 seconds, the daycare worker behind the mask screams at a table of children who appear to be eating lunch.The woman screams directly into one little girl's face, causing the child to jump and shudder in terror.She walks away and then returns to the young girl, once again screaming, before making her way around the table.Jennifer Kayla Newman said on Facebook that she wasn't planning to make a statement initially, but due to the video going viral, she felt the need to speak up.'A couple of weeks ago some girls at the daycare bought Halloween masks to scare the kids, they did it and I never got it on video,' she said.The daycare worker went on to claim that'I did not video this for sh**s and giggles. It was not funny to me. I did not get amusement out of this. The one screaming in the kids faces is NOT me. The one standing next to the girl screaming is NOT me. That laughing in the video is NOT me,' Newman said on Facebook.She also said that calling the cops 'wouldn't have done any good' without proof and thatThis is what prompted her to take action of her own.'I have nothing to hide. I did what I thought I was best in that moment. MAYBE, I didn't handle it 100 percent how I should have, but my intentions were good,' Newman said Thursday.The daycare worker went on to even say that those shaming her for recording it should feel bad 'because if it wasn't for me and another coworker, this probably would have happened tomorrow also.'DailyMail.com attempted to reach out to Lil' Blessings Childcare but did not receive a response or statement from officials.Calls were also placed to law enforcement officials in Monroe County, Mississippi, the county where the daycare is located- but were not returned by the time of publication.In a statement released on Facebook Thursday, officials said that they are investigating the incident.'The Monroe County, MS Sheriff's Department is aware of video from the daycare in Hamilton and is, a post said.