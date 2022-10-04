What did Hercules do again?
© Jonas Søe/Naturcenter Amager Facebook page
What did Hercules do again?
A visitor to Kalvebod Fælled in Amager was surprised the other day to come across a snake crossing the road in front of him. And even more shocking, the snake had two heads!

This is the second time in Danish history that a two-headed snake has been documented in the wild.

The first sighting was in Odsherred, which is also in Zealand.

A rare phenomenon

Naturstyrelsen guide Jes Aagaard confessed to TV2 that the only thing he can say with certainty is how big the snake it. He could not confirm how it feeds, how it hunts or which head is dominant.

He believes the extra head formed from a group of cells that were somehow misdirected.

"I can't say what the frequency is, but it's definitely rare. I would call it a small sensation," added Aagaard.