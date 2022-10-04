© Jonas Søe/Naturcenter Amager Facebook page



A rare phenomenon

A visitor to Kalvebod Fælled in Amager was surprised the other day to come across a snake crossing the road in front of him. And even more shocking, the snake had two heads!The first sighting was in Odsherred, which is also in Zealand.Naturstyrelsen guide Jes Aagaard confessed to TV2 that the only thing he can say with certainty is how big the snake it. He could not confirm how it feeds, how it hunts or which head is dominant.He believes the extra head formed from a group of cells that were somehow misdirected."I can't say what the frequency is, but it's definitely rare. I would call it a small sensation," added Aagaard.