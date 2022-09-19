© Twitter



Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Moldovan capital Chisinau on Sunday, demanding the resignation of the pro-Western government over soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy prices.Around 20,000 angry demonstrators rallied in the main square of the capital city, calling on President Maia Sandu and her government to resign, according to reports.Protesters set up camp outside the government headquarters and vowed to remain there until the government is disbanded.The small country of 3.5 million people has been grappling with serious economic problems fueled by surgingThe price keeps changing, calculated from the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.The pro-western Sandu has promised to secure membership of the European Union for the eastern European country.She, together with Igor Grosu, the President of Moldovan Parliament and Natalia Gavrilița, the Prime Minister of Moldova,"Sandu's biggest shortcoming is being unable to communicate with ordinary Moldovans," analyst Vitalie Andrievschi said in an interview with Reuters."Sandu and her government are unable to assume their share of responsibility and punish those clearly unable to do their jobs," he said.The country faces"Moldova is now in clinical death, to which the current authorities have brought it," Dinu Turcanu, a politician from an opposition party of Ilan Shor, was quoted as saying.